WEATHER

Orange County evacuations: Trabuco Creek residents ordered to leave amid heavy rain

EMBED </>More Videos

Stairs in Fullerton are covered with rushing water amid a heavy rainstorm on Saturday.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
A mandatory evacuation order is in place for residents in the Trabuco Creek area of Orange County as a heavy rainstorm soaked all parts of the Southland on Saturday.

The order comes as a flash flood warning was issued across northern and western Orange County until 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.


Nearby, heavy water and debris flow was spotted in Trabuco Canyon, downstream of the Holy Fire burn area, Orange County Public Works crews tweeted.



Also in Orange County, cameras captured video of flooding on pedestrian walkways near Hillcrest Park in Fullerton, along with rising waters in a riverbed.

The storm system brought two to three times more rain than Thursday's storm. It moved into the Southland Friday night, hitting Santa Barbara and Ventura counties first. It then moved deeper into the region Saturday morning and got stronger as the day progressed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherevacuationflash floodingsevere weatherrainOrange CountyTrabuco
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Super Bowl Sunday to see scattered showers across SoCal
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
VIDEO: Crew races to clear debris from raging Lake Elsinore flood canal
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
Super Bowl Sunday to see scattered showers across SoCal
VIDEO: Rain triggers flooding, freeway closure in Sun Valley
Baby found safe after being left in SUV stolen from Marina del Rey parking lot; suspect at large
Ex-LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King dies at 57 after battle with cancer
VIDEO: Crew races to clear debris from raging Lake Elsinore flood canal
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
Show More
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
VIDEO: Flooded streets leave some motorists stranded in NoHo
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime opportunity to support Kaepernick
Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, charged with battery
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly
More News