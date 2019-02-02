FLASH FLOOD WARNING AND MANDATORY EVACS: The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for OC. Effective immediately, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Evacuation Order (Mandatory) for the private residents within Trabuco Creek. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 2, 2019

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for residents in the Trabuco Creek area of Orange County as a heavy rainstorm soaked all parts of the Southland on Saturday.The order comes as a flash flood warning was issued across northern and western Orange County until 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.Nearby, heavy water and debris flow was spotted in Trabuco Canyon, downstream of the Holy Fire burn area, Orange County Public Works crews tweeted.Also in Orange County, cameras captured video of flooding on pedestrian walkways near Hillcrest Park in Fullerton, along with rising waters in a riverbed.The storm system brought two to three times more rain than Thursday's storm. It moved into the Southland Friday night, hitting Santa Barbara and Ventura counties first. It then moved deeper into the region Saturday morning and got stronger as the day progressed.