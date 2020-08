Hurricane Season: Tropical Storm Laura poses potential hurricane threat to US

EMBED >More News Videos The first of two tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean has strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Track and Intensity forecasts only slightly more confident for #TD14 -- potentially interacting with #TD13 in Gulf only complicating matters... pic.twitter.com/GSafFMuVfH — Rob Marciano (@RobMarciano) August 21, 2020

#TD13 NHC track takes it into the Gulf next week and as the NHC notes: "The possibilities range from the system degenerating to an open wave as seen in the GFS and ECMWF to a major hurricane as seen in the HWRF" pic.twitter.com/hzEwIh9gHv — Rob Marciano (@RobMarciano) August 21, 2020

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico -- Tropical Storm Laura formed Friday in the eastern Caribbean and forecasters said it poses a potential hurricane threat to Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast. A second storm also may hit the U.S. after running into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.The new tropical storm was centered about 230 miles (375 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). It was heading west at 21 mph (33 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.Forecasters earlier described it as as a disorganized storm with a very uncertain future. The Hurricane Center said it might degenerate, or it might blow up into a major hurricane that could hit Florida by Monday or Tuesday and then the Gulf Coast.The current forecast track, also highly uncertain, would carry it just north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, across the Bahamas en route to the U.S.Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 was nearing the coast of Honduras Friday morning, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was expected to veer northwest and cut across the tip of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Sunday, possibly at or near hurricane force. A hurricane watch was in effect for the strip of coast containing Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun, as well as Cozumel island.From there, the long-term forecast track would carry it to the U.S. Gulf Coast, perhaps Texas or Louisiana, by Tuesday or Wednesday - again, possibly, as a hurricaneEn route, it's likely to soak flood-prone eastern Honduras, the Cayman Islands and parts of the Yucatan.On Friday morning, it was centered about 160 miles (255 kilometers) east of the Honduran resort island of Roatan with 35 mph (55 kph) winds. It was headed west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).In the Pacific, former Category 4 Hurricane Genevieve was weakening and heading further out to sea after a glancing blow to the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, where it caused at least two deaths and knocked out power to a large part of the Los Cabos area.The Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was centered about 145 miles (235 kilometers) west of Cabo San Lazaro, Mexico.It was heading west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).