Tropical Storm Rosa prompts rain preparations for SoCal burn areas

Tropical Storm Rosa is expected to bring rain to the Southland and prompting rain preparations to certain burn areas in SoCal.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Tropical Storm Rosa is expected to bring rain to the Southland, and it's also creating potentially dangerous surf and rip currents off the coast.

People in recently burned areas hit by the Holy and Cranston fires are vulnerable to flooding and debris flow.

Those in areas impacted by the fires are asked to monitor weather reports, place sandbags to protect their homes and prepare to leave at a moment's notice.

South-facing beaches could see surf of up to 10 feet, along with strong rip currents on Monday.

Los Angeles County lifeguards are warning surfers about the currents. In Malibu, the currents are strong enough to push surfers into the pier and nearby rocks.

Rosa's force will last Monday through Wednesday.
