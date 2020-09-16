Weather

Slow-moving Tropical Storm Sally brings 'catastrophic' flooding to Florida Panhandle

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Hurricane Sally has been downgraded to a tropical storm but continues to dump rain along the Florida Panhandle.

A slow-moving Hurricane Sally made landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast Wednesday morning, threatening dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.

The storm hit Gulf Shores, Alabama, at approximately 6 a.m. as a Category 2 hurricane. As of 2 p.m., Tropical Storm Sally is moving north-northeast at 5 mph with winds up to 70 mph.

Forecasters say that the storm's speed, not its strength, puts communities in its path in jeopardy.

As of Wednesday morning, the storm is headed north-northwest at a dawdling 3 miles per hour, a pace that's likely to dump an incredible amount of rain over an extended period of time. The National Hurricane Center warns Sally could bring "historic life-threatening flash flooding."

The National Weather Service has issued a flood emergency in areas from Tallahassee, Florida, to Mobile Bay, Alabama. Several tornado warnings were also issued.





Sally is also expected to generate an extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge. Storm surge warnings have been issued from Port Fourchon in Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

Sally is the earliest "S" storm in recorded history, and this year's hurricane season is on pace to be the most active of all time.

Sally is just one of four named storms and seven active systems in the Atlantic storm basin. Paulette, Teddy, and Vicky are the others.

Hurricane Teddy is now a Category 2 hurricane and is projected to strengthen to a Category 3 storm Thursday and Category 4 Friday. Foruntaty, Teddy is expected to stay out to sea.

Tropical Storm Vicky formed Monday west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is not expected to cause a serious impact and will be short-lived.

Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.



Out in the Atlantic, Hurricane Paulette is moving northeast. The eye of Paulette moved over Bermuda on Monday morning.

After hitting Bermuda, the storm is expected to turn north and stay away from the United States. Swells from Paulette are expected to impact parts of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the southeastern United States.

A tropical wave off Africa's west coast has a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days. Another wave in the Gulf has a 20% chance of development in the same time period. A non-tropical wave over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean has a 20% chance of forming.

The next storm to become a tropical storm will be named Wilfred, the final name before moving on to the Greek alphabet.

Here's what happens if we run out of names.
EMBED More News Videos

It turns out the list starts over, with the Greek Alphabet. We'll look at the first six names on that list:



The last time that happened was 2005, which is the current record holder for the most active hurricane season ever.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: Investigators have leads in search for Compton deputies shooting suspect
Lynwood city manager removed after comment on Compton shooting
Mount Wilson Observatory spared from Bobcat Fire for now
OC schools cleared to reopen starting Tuesday
Live COVID briefings from local and state officials
SoCal company builds space-saving desks for at-home learning
COVID: Maine wedding linked to deaths of 7 people
Show More
Firefighters battle 2 separate fires in LA
Newsom shares optimism on COVID-19, CA fires
Armed carjacking suspect in custody after massive search in Lynwood
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
More TOP STORIES News