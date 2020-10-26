Weather

Tropical Storm Zeta expected to become Category 1 hurricane Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday as it moves through the Caribbean Sea and into the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Zeta is currently located about 210 miles southeast of Cozumel.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, and it is moving northwest at 9 miles per hour.

Zeta is forecast to move over the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday--likely as a Category 1 hurricane. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and start tracking toward Louisiana, where it is expected to make landfall.

Louisiana has felt the brunt of the record setting 2020 hurricane season. So far, four named storms--Cristobal, Delta, Laura, and Marco--have made landfall in the state.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged his state's citizens to monitor the storm, and the state activated its Crisis Action Team.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



Zeta broke the record for the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed Nov. 29, 2005, Klotzbach said.

This year's season has so many storms that the hurricane center has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names.

Zeta is the furthest into the Greek alphabet the Atlantic season has gone. There was also a Tropical Storm Zeta in 2005, but that year had 28 storms because meteorologists later went back and found they missed one, which then became an "unnamed named storm," Klotzbach said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormtropical weatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal could see power shutoffs as winds, fire danger rise
World Series Game 5: Dodgers beat Tampa Bay Rays
Effort underway to reinstate suspended USC football player
Kobe and Gianna becoming more popular as baby names
Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: New cease-fire announced
Rams to honor cancer survivors and patients in Monday's game
Rams face Chicago Bears Monday night
Show More
OC nurse goes from handling COVID-19 patients to becoming one
Sheriff's deputy hospitalized after assault in South LA
Passenger killed, several hurt in wrong-way crash on 105 Fwy
Suspect turns himself in after hit-and-run in El Sereno
At least 5 of VP Pence's aides test positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News