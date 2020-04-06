accuweather

Pink moon: April 7 supermoon to be largest, brightest of the year

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it won't really be pink! The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime.

On Tuesday, April 7, the pink moon will rise as a supermoon at 10:35 p.m. ET.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth. It will also be the largest and brightest supermoon of the year.

AccuWeather recommends catching the moon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Spring equinox 2020: Everything to know
Can you really balance an egg during the vernal equinox?
How leap years work and why we have them
Valentine's Day: A flower's long journey to your special someone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
LIVE: Orange County officials give COVID-19 update
SoCal storm: Rain, snow to last through mid-week
LA reaches settlement over alleged at-home COVID-19 test kits
Coronavirus news update: Monday, April 6
Ventura County church faces backlash for defying physical distancing orders
Show More
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
How to keep food fresh as White House warns to avoid stores
Ralphs parent company testing one-way aisles as COVID-19 precaution
More TOP STORIES News