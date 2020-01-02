accuweather

Quadrantid meteor shower 2020: How to kick off the new year with shooting stars

2020 will begin with an extra twinkle in the night sky! Be on the lookout for the Quadrantid meteor shower on the night of Jan. 3-4.

The Quadrantids are only active for about six hours. Catch the shower after midnight and look for a peak around 3 a.m. ET. You could see up to 100 meteors per hour, though those in urban areas may only see about 20 per hour, according to AccuWeather.

The shower's radiant point is next to the handle of the Big Dipper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
Solar eclipse creates 'ring of fire' in sky Dec. 26
How to recycle your Christmas tree
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta
FDA bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens
LA man arrested after allegedly holding woman captive in his van
LAFD rescues man after fall into 40-foot trench in East Hollywood
U-Haul to stop hiring nicotine users in 21 states for 'healthier workforce'
Rose Parade floats can be viewed up close
Video shows SUV plunging off cliff in Bay Area
Show More
Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping caught on camera
Hundreds take plunge at Surf City Splash in Huntington Beach
Hazmat crews respond to chemical fire at plant in Brea
Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
Suspect outstanding after deadly DTLA stabbing
More TOP STORIES News