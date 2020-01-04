accuweather

Quadrantid meteor shower 2020: How to kick off the new year with shooting stars

2020 will begin with an extra twinkle in the night sky! Be on the lookout for the Quadrantid meteor shower on the night of Jan. 3-4.

The Quadrantids are only active for about six hours. Catch the shower after midnight and look for a peak around 3 a.m. ET. You could see up to 100 meteors per hour, though those in urban areas may only see about 20 per hour, according to AccuWeather.

The shower's radiant point is next to the handle of the Big Dipper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
Solar eclipse creates 'ring of fire' in sky Dec. 26
How to recycle your Christmas tree
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike that killed Iranian general
Will the Iran conflict affect gas prices? Experts weigh in
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Local firefighters head to Australia to help battle wildfires
Lowe's looking to fill hundreds of positions in Los Angeles
491 DUI arrests made during New Year's holiday in CA
2020 scam? Police in Maine warn public not to abbreviate year
Show More
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Rosca de Reyes cake helps Latino Catholics wrap up the holidays
5 arrested for attempted robbery during LetGo transaction in OC
'The Bachelor' host gives us an inside look at the new season
Mother of US Army intelligence officer deported to Mexico
More TOP STORIES News