Ballona Creek rages through Culver City as storm soaks SoCal: VIDEO

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- As a powerful storm system soaked Southern California Saturday, water raged through a swollen Ballona Creek.
Eyewitness video shot near Syd Kronenthal Park in Culver City showed the storm runoff as it passed through the creek, an 8.8-mile flood channel that drains into the Santa Monica Bay. Its 130-square-mile watershed includes portions of Beverly Hills, Culver City, Inglewood, Los Angeles, Santa Monica and West Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.
The system could bring 4 inches of rain in some areas, 10-foot waves in the Pacific and several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges. Wind and flash flood warnings were issued in the southern part of the state after being lifted for the San Francisco Bay Area.
Two cold weather systems will follow on Sunday and Monday, bringing additional widespread showers and snow, forecasters said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
