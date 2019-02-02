NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Vehicles got stuck in flooded streets in Los Angeles County as a large and severe storm continued to soak Southern California on Saturday.
The markings on a North Hollywood intersection were not visible as rain filled Tujunga Avenue and surrounding streets.
Several vehicles, with their emergency lights on, were apparently stuck in the high-rising river of rain. Other motorists appeared to drive with caution as their cars pushed through the murky waters.
Surrounding areas such as Burbank and Sun Valley experienced similar issues. One frustrated driver in Burbank was spotted trying to push his vehicle for several minutes as it would not move in the middle of a dangerously flooded street.
Meantime, both sides of the 5 Freeway were closed at Sheldon Street in Sun Valley due to flooding in lanes.
#SunValley: Flooding across all lanes of southbound I-5 near Sheldon St. Use an alternate route!— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 2, 2019
Crews are using two water pumps at this location, but they are having trouble keeping up with the amount of rain fall front the storm. pic.twitter.com/18xi9uFHmq