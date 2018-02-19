WEATHER

VIDEO: Hail pelts Beverly Hills amid winter weather in SoCal

A driver captured video of hail falling in Beverly Hills near Coldwater Canyon Monday. (KABC)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A driver captured video of hail falling in Beverly Hills near Coldwater Canyon Monday.

The icy precipitation could be seen falling outside the driver's window and onto parked cars.

MORE: Cold temperatures, snow, strong winds hitting SoCal


A winter weather and wind advisory is in effect in some areas in Southern California as a cold front moves through the region.

MORE: Get the latest weather forecast for Southern California

Snow fell in some mountainous areas as a chance of rain lingered for Los Angeles and Orange counties. Temperatures were expected to remain in the low 60s through Friday, with lows in the 40s.
