BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --A driver captured video of hail falling in Beverly Hills near Coldwater Canyon Monday.
The icy precipitation could be seen falling outside the driver's window and onto parked cars.
A winter weather and wind advisory is in effect in some areas in Southern California as a cold front moves through the region.
Snow fell in some mountainous areas as a chance of rain lingered for Los Angeles and Orange counties. Temperatures were expected to remain in the low 60s through Friday, with lows in the 40s.