A driver captured video of hail falling in Beverly Hills near Coldwater Canyon Monday.The icy precipitation could be seen falling outside the driver's window and onto parked cars.A winter weather and wind advisory is in effect in some areas in Southern California as a cold front moves through the region.Snow fell in some mountainous areas as a chance of rain lingered for Los Angeles and Orange counties. Temperatures were expected to remain in the low 60s through Friday, with lows in the 40s.