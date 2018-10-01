WEATHER

VIDEO: Lightning lights up La Quinta skies ahead of Tropical Storm Rosa

The desert got quite the lightning show overnight ahead of Tropical Storm Rosa and another weather system moving into the Southland. (Trinomariomart/Instagram)

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KABC) --
The desert got quite the lightning show overnight ahead of Tropical Storm Rosa and another weather system moving into the Southland.

There was no rain yet over the weekend, but lightning lit up the night skies in La Quinta on Sunday.

Rosa brings a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms to our local mountains Monday night.

A trough of low pressure from the Pacific Northwest could bring up to a 1/2 inch of rain to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

WEATHER
