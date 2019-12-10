winter storm

Major hail storm pushes trash can down the street in amusing video

GLENDALE, Ariz -- A major storm of hail and heavy rain moved through the metro Phoenix area on Monday, Dec. 9, creating a blanket of white on roads and parking lots.

As seen in an amusing video from Glendale posted to Instagram by @scarychristmashouse, the winds were strong enough at times to push a trash can down the flooded street.

The National Weather Service reported the storm hit Buckeye, Avondale, North Phoenix, Glendale and other parts of the northwest Valley.

The weather service also posted a warning for half-inch hail and strong thunderstorms for an area including Glendale, Tolleson, and Avondale.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhailwinter stormviral videoweatherrainwinter weatherabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
SoCal to see rain, cold temps on Thanksgiving Day
1st storm of season pelts SoCal with hail
Shivering kangaroo feels the effects of winter in Australia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 arrested after fight inside Santa Ana laundromat leads to crime spree
Woman dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Simi Valley home
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Rescue crews searching Mount Baldy for missing Irvine hiker
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Probiotics may help treat psychiatric disorders like depression, researchers say
Manager catches baby falling off counter in pawnshop
Show More
Death investigation underway after man found bleeding in Tustin street
Pageant winners all black for the first time
6 dead from New Zealand volcano as helpers describe horror
Kimmel pens kids book 'The Serious Goose,' will donate funds to LA hospital
Fired LA County sheriff's deputy Mandoyan sues again
More TOP STORIES News