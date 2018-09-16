HURRICANE FLORENCE

News team takes shelter during broadcast in midst of Florence, tornado warnings

News station WWAY said everyone is all right after they had to take shelter during a tornado warning. (WWAY)

WILMINGTON, N.C. --
In the midst of reporting about the tornado warnings after the arrival of Hurricane Florence, one news station had a warning that hit a little too close to home.

The team at WWAY in Wilmington, North Carolina, were in the middle of coverage on Sunday morning when they were told it was no longer safe to stay on set.

"OK guys, we are going to have to stop coverage right now because we have got to get to our safe zone right now," one of the journalists can be heard saying. "So please take shelter, and we'll get back to you as soon as we can."

The station posted on Twitter that everyone is all right . They continued to air coverage in spite of the warnings and in spite of a leak in their ceiling.
