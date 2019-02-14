WEATHER

VIDEO: Rain storm transforms Burbank road into raging river of mud

EMBED </>More Videos

Country Club Drive in Burbank looked like a raging river or mud and debris Thursday as heavy downpours soaked the region.

By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Country Club Drive in Burbank looked like a raging river or mud and debris Thursday as heavy downpours soaked the region.

The torrent of mud is a familiar scene during major storms. The road is designed to act as a runoff channel. For the folks who live in the area, this isn't their first rodeo - they know how to move their cars off the road and keep the garbage cans off the curbs.

MORE: Latest Southern California forecast

The street is lined with high, sturdy walls and sandbags, which keep the runoff on the pavement. But it does make for some treacherous driving conditions.

The area is prone to flash floods and mudslides following the La Tuna Fire.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainmudslidefloodingsevere weatherBurbankLa Tuna CanyonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
SoCal storm: Heavy rain soaks San Gabriel Valley foothills
VIDEO: Rain-swollen creek inches toward homes in Lake Elsinore
VIDEO: Trabuco Creek overflows across bridge amid rain
SoCal storm: Rockslide strikes cars in Malibu
More Weather
Top Stories
Southern California storm brings heavy rainfall Thursday
Newport Beach triple homicide: Man who went to ER arrested
VIDEO: Rain-swollen creek inches toward homes in Lake Elsinore
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at DTLA Metro station
SoCal storm: Rockslide strikes cars in Malibu
VIDEO: Trabuco Creek overflows across bridge amid rain
SoCal storm: Heavy rain soaks San Gabriel Valley foothills
PCH closed in Huntington Beach amid heavy rain, high winds
Show More
American kids adopting British accents after watching 'Peppa Pig'
Altadena: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Parents speak out about losing son to fentanyl overdose
Uber, LAPD join forces in new campaign to help stop sexual assault
More News