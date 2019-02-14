Country Club Drive in Burbank looked like a raging river or mud and debris Thursday as heavy downpours soaked the region.The torrent of mud is a familiar scene during major storms. The road is designed to act as a runoff channel. For the folks who live in the area, this isn't their first rodeo - they know how to move their cars off the road and keep the garbage cans off the curbs.The street is lined with high, sturdy walls and sandbags, which keep the runoff on the pavement. But it does make for some treacherous driving conditions.The area is prone to flash floods and mudslides following the La Tuna Fire.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.