VIDEO: Heavy rain triggers street flooding, hourslong freeway closure in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
The heavy rain caused major flooding in the Sun Valley area on Saturday, shutting a stretch of the 5 Freeway for several hours.

Flooding prompted the closure of the 5 Freeway in both directions at Sheldon Street, the California Highway Patrol said about 12:45 p.m. The freeway was reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The deluge impacted surface streets in Sun Valley as well. There was major flooding at the intersection at Tujunga Avenue and Goss Street.

It was so flooded at one point that the current carried two couches into the roadway. The rain water overflowed onto the sidewalks as well.
