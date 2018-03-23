WEATHER

VIDEO: Rare rainbow ray forms in the sky over Utah town

VIDEO: Mysterious rainbow ray forms in the sky over Utah town (WPVI)

HERRIMAN, Utah --
A colorful rainbow cloud made for a spectacular sight to see in the sky over Herriman, Utah.

Wendi Fuller was driving home from work when she noticed a rainbow thicken in the sky.

After pulling into her driveway, she took out her cellphone and recorded video.

The video, which was posted to Facebook, has garnered over four-million views since its posting on March 19.

RELATED: Rare 'rainbow cloud' seen in Brazil

According to AccuWeather, "cloud iridescence occurs when water droplets or ice crystals scatter light."

Rainbow clouds occur when light scatters through water droplets or ice crystals.

