VIDEO: River of mud sweeps through IE community

GLEN EDEN, Calif. (KABC) --Following days of rain, major flooding swept through a Riverside County community in the Holy Fire burn area.
Video shows a river of mud flowing through streets and yards and carrying away debris and other objects.
The flooding was seen in the community of Glen Eden, located between Corona and Lake Elsinore.
The Holy Fire burned more than 23,000 acres in Riverside and Orange counties in August and September, leaving hillsides bare and less able to absorb the flow of water.
A suspect is currently awaiting trial on charges of deliberately starting the blaze.
Farther south, in the Laguna evacuation zone, a footbridge behind some of the homes was nearly overtaken by floodwater.
In Victorville, heavy rain caused street flooding and a vehicle collision. And in Rancho Cucamonga, the roof caved in at a business in the 8700 block of South Hellman Avenue.
In Lake Elsinore, flood control channels appeared to be doing their job.
"We were expected to get 2 to 4 inches just today," said Natasha Johnson, a Lake Elsinore city council member. "We received 4 to 6 since the beginning of January. Today is a big day, but we are looking pretty good."
In Riverside, 35 homeless people were trapped on an island in the middle of the Santa Ana River. Firefighters had rescued 25 of them and were working to help the others.