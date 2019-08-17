Weather

Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm

CONWAY, South Carolina -- Surveillance video captured the moment a man was struck by lightning as he walked outside during a storm.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday night outside the Academy for Technology and Academics.

A school counselor, Romulus McNeil, said it was orientation night for students and parents at the school.

He said everyone was contemplating if it was safe or not to exit the building as it started storming.

McNeil told WPDE Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski that he said, "I hope I don't get struck by lightning," right before the incident happened.

Fortunately McNeil was OK after the lightning strike.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouth carolinalightningstrikeu.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pursuit of teen suspect ends in violent crash in North Hollywood
24-year-old San Bernardino middle school teacher shot to death
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias accepts 20-game suspension
Montecito Heights triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
Former UT football star and NFL player Cedric Benson dead at 36
Lake Elsinore: Body found in ditch in Cleveland National Forest
VIDEO: Car rams into Paramount restaurant, hits man inside
Show More
Chargers set to host Saints in preseason game Sunday in Carson
1 killed in shooting at busy bus stop in Westlake
Firefighters rescue dog stuck in sink in Santa Barbara County
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
Fight sparks double stabbing inside Compton Target store
More TOP STORIES News