Weather

Video: Timelapse shows smoke fill normally-pristine air at Big Bear Lake amid raging brush fires

BIG BEAR LAKE (KABC) -- A timelapse video taken at Big Bear Lake on Monday showed normally pristine air filled up with heavy smoke, affecting air quality as brush fires continued to rage in San Bernardino County.

Visibility in the area was significantly reduced to possibly a quarter of a mile by the smoke coming from the El Dorado Fire burning in San Bernardino National Forest near Yucaipa, which has burned more than 8,000 acres.

People near the area, including young and healthy, were advised to stay inside.

The South Coast AQMD issued smoke advisories through Monday afternoon due to the El Dorado and Bobcat fires affecting parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

A heat wave ozone advisory also remains active through Labor Day evening.

City News Service contributed to this report.

El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa sparked by pyrotechnic device at gender reveal party, officials say
EMBED More News Videos

A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 8,000 acres, officials say.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan bernardino countybig bear lakebrush fireheatair qualitysmokeheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pyrotechnic device at gender reveal party blamed for El Dorado Fire
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest explodes to 4,871 acres
CA begins sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
California sets record with 2M acres burned so far this year
Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory
CA heat wave could prompt rolling black outs
LAPD searching for 6-year-old boy believed to be abducted by father
Show More
March, vigil held for murdered soldier from Chino
Woodland Hills reaches record-breaking 121 degrees
SoCal weather: Heat wave continues on Labor Day
Drive-by birthday celebration held for Long Beach boy in hospice care
Labor Day brings Biden to PA, Trump holds White House presser
More TOP STORIES News