VIDEO: Snow falls on top of Sierra Nevada

RENO, Nev. -- It's still technically summer but snow is falling in the Sierra along the California-Nevada line.California transportation officials posted a photo on the Caltrans District 3 Twitter account shortly after noon Monday showing snow accumulating on U.S. Interstate 80 at the top of Donner Summit about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Truckee, California.Snow could also be seen falling on traffic cameras along Highway 267 and Highway 50.Caltrans is urging motorists to slow down.A strong cold front packing winds gusting up to 50 mph (80 kph) sent sending temperatures plummeting Monday across western Nevada.The National Weather Service in Reno issued a red flag warning for most all of northern Nevada with the exception of the northwest corner of the state because of high winds and low humidity that will create dangerous fire weather conditions.Gusty winds caused damage to a small airplane that was blown off the runway Monday morning at Reno Stead Airport north of Reno but no one was hurt.Autumn doesn't officially begin until the fall equinox next Monday.