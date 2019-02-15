Weather

VIDEO: Torrential rains wash away chunk of SR-243

The torrential rains washed away a big chunk of State Route 243 in the San Bernardino National Forest.

The impacted stretch of road is about 15 miles southeast of Banning.

You can see, a huge section of the road was gone after Thursday's storm.

The 243 was shut down from the 10 Freeway on the north, down to State Route 74 on the south. And that leaves Idyllwild, which sits between them, virtually cut off.



