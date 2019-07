MANHATTAN, Kansas (KABC) -- Wild weather triggered a stampede at the Country Stampede concert event in Kansas on Saturday, forcing fans to run for cover.Cameras captured the dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning that forced organizers to cancel the show and evacuate the venue.The crowds were waiting to see country star Jason Aldean perform at the popular music festival when the massive storm rolled in.Aldean took to instagram to apologize, posting: "the safety of the fans and safety of my band and crew is something that we put first."