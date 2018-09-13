HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence videos: Storm surge and other impacts around North Carolina coast

EMBED </>More Videos

As Hurricane Florence nears landfall, Topsail Beach is already feeling the impacts of the giant storm.

As Hurricane Florence bears down, conditions are deteriorating around North Carolina. Take a look around the region to see how the storm is impacting different communities:

Topsail Beach
EMBED More News Videos

As Hurricane Florence nears landfall, Topsail Beach is already feeling the impacts of the giant storm.

EMBED More News Videos

Waves created by Hurricane Florence can be seen pummeling the shore on Topsail Beach on Sept. 13, 2018.

Avon
EMBED More News Videos

As Hurricane Florence bore down, storm surge swallowed the beach in Avon, North Carolina.

EMBED More News Videos

Storm surge rushed ashore in Avon as Hurricane Florence approached the North Carolina coast Thursday.

Frisco
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows storm surge rushing onto Hatteras Island in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence approaches.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherhurricane florencestorm damagefloodingnorth carolina news
Related
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence begins days of rain, wind
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
More Weather
Top Stories
Bakersfield shootings: Rampage suspect believed wife was cheating, documents show
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Irvine crash
Massachusetts explosions damage 20-25 homes, police chief says
Man connected to La Quinta homicide shoots self after IE chase
Clippers voice Ralph Lawler hanging up mic at end of season
Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
LA Co. sheriff announces max jail time if convicted of gun violence
Show More
Target hiring 120,000 people this holiday season
Paramount man sentenced to 35 years for trafficking drugs via Amtrak
Woman killed by hit-run driver in NoHo
Russia: Pussy Riot activist may have medicine poisoning
Pregnant IE woman to be taken off life support after alleged DUI crash
More News