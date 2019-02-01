LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --Residents affected by the Holy Fire in the Lake Elsinore area were issued voluntary evacuations ahead of a major storm expected to douse the region late Friday night.
Riverside County officials stated the following areas were under the voluntary orders:
Amorose
Alberhill
Alvarado A
Glen Eden
Glen Ivy A and B
Grace Horsethief A
Laguna A
Lakesire A
Maitri
McVicker A
Rice
Withrow A
The large storm should move into the Southland by Friday night, hitting Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and then moving deeper into the region.
At least 4-7 inches may fall in many areas Friday night and into Saturday morning.
On Thursday, the first of the series of storms prompted mandatory evacuation orders for the Lake Elsinore area, but they were later canceled as the storm's intensity dwindled.
Still, K-rails and other heavy equipment were set up in preparation for the possibly debris and mudflows that could happen because of the strong rains.
A care and reception center at Elsinore High Schoo, 21800 Canyon Dr. in Wildomar, has been set up. You may also call (951) 940-6985 for more information.
The Holy Fire burned through about 23,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest in Orange and Riverside counties in August 2018. The flames stripped hillsides bare, leaving them less able to absorb the flow of water and leading to an increased danger of mudslides and debris flows.