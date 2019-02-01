WEATHER

Voluntary evacuations planned for Saturday in Burbank ahead of new storm

Southland communities that were hard hit by recent wildfires are preparing yet again for a round of rain that could produce flooding and debris flows in some areas.

BURBANK, Calf. (KABC) --
Voluntary evacuation warnings are planned for Saturday in a Burbank neighborhood as a strong rainstorm is expected to move into the Southland as early as Friday night.

According to the city of Burbank, a voluntary evacuation order will be in place for Country Club Drive above Via Montana beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday through 4 p.m.

The warning may be extended if weather conditions change, the city stated in a press release.

Burbank residents in this neighborhood should be vigilant and look for deep, fast-flowing water and the possibility of mud or debris flows along Country Club Drive. If any of that occurs, residents should shelter in place and not attempt to travel through the debris.

The storm system is expected to bring two to three times more rain than Thursday's storm. That Friday-Saturday storm could see heavy pockets of intense rain and people living in all areas affected by recent wildfires are advised to take precautions in the event of possible flooding and mudslides.
