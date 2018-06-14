WEATHER

Warm weather triggers air quality advisory for large swaths of Southern California

Large swaths of the Southland are under an air quality advisory Thursday as warmer weather means worse ozone levels. (KABC)

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (KABC) --
Parts of the Southland are under an air quality advisory Thursday as warmer weather means worse ozone levels.

June was the start of the summer smog season, and that means months upon months of air quality advisories and warnings.

Thursday's advisory covers a wide swath of Southern California, including the east San Gabriel Valley, all of Riverside County and communities in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Both the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the Los Angeles County Public Health Department have issued advisories for Thursday. The notices apply to athletes, children, teenagers, older adults and people with health issues like asthma or lung disease. Officials say these folks should limit their outdoor exercising and any type of heavy exertion.

The reason for Thursday's air issues -- the weather brings with it conditions that boost ozone.

"Ozone is worse during the summer months, in particular worse when we have more sunny days. It's also worse in the afternoon compared to the mornings, so for folks who are planning some outdoor activities, certainly better to plan them earlier in the mornings and check their air quality forecast in their area," said Jo Kay Ghosh with the SCAQMD.

If you want to get outside for some exercise, experts say your best bet is to head to the beaches, northern Orange County or central Orange County as they offer healthier air quality options.
