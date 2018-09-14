WEATHER

WATCH LIVE: Florence downgraded to tropical storm

ABC affiliate WTVD-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina has ongoing coverage of Hurricane Florence's impact on the region.

WILMINGTON, N.C. --
Forecasters say Florence is now a tropical storm but will continue to threaten North and South Carolina with powerful winds and catastrophic freshwater flooding.

Its top sustained winds have dropped to 70 mph (110 kph), and it's at a near standstill, moving west at just 3 mph (6 kph).
LATEST RADAR IMAGE:


At 5 p.m., Florence was centered about 50 miles (75 kilometers) west-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 25 miles (45 kilometers) northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 kilometers) from its center. The National Hurricane Center says Florence is producing tropical storm-force wind gusts in Florence, South Carolina, about 60 miles from the coast.
WATCH: Water rescues underway in New Bern as Hurricane Florence lashes North Carolina coast
EMBED More News Videos

Reporter Julie Wilson helps rescue dog from flooded New Bern street

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical weathersevere weatherweathertropical stormu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
North Carolina TV station evacuates because of rising water
Hurricane Florence: SoCal first responders trek to East Coast
FDNY group goes to NC on 9/11 anniversary to help prepare for Florence
WEATHER
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence damage around the Carolinas
WATCH: Dogs, cats rescued during Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence claims lives of 3, including a mother and baby
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
More Weather
Top Stories
Feds suspend immigration arrests in Hurricane Florence
Armed parolee in custody after SWAT standoff in Sylmar
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop, report finds
Big rig overturns, jackknifes on 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Fire erupts at luxury home on Rockingham Avenue in Brentwood
Beverly Hills police lawsuits feature controversial spoof video
Paul Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
Crowd roughs up security guards at Paul Walker sideshow in West Covina
Show More
Boyle Heights community protest rent increases, gentrification
'I'm not cut;' Storm debris hits ABC13 Ted Oberg during live shot
CSUN students protest over requirement order on diversity studies
Santa Ana police raid cyber cafe suspected of gang connections
Ventura music teacher arrested on child porn charges
More News