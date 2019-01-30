WEATHER

WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge to -23 degrees

WATCH LIVE: Steam rising off Lake Michigan as temps hover between -10 and -20

CHICAGO --
As the Chicago area plunges into a deep freeze, steam is rising from a frozen Lake Michigan because the air is significantly colder than the lake.





Chicago set a new record low for January 30 when the mercury dipped to -23 degrees, with a wind chill of -49, at O'Hare International Airport. The high on Wednesday is only expected to be around -13 degrees.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the entire Chicago area until noon Thursday, with wind chills between -36 to -55, which can result in frostbite within minutes.
