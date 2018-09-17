HURRICANE FLORENCE

FLORENCE VIDEO: Waterspout comes ashore, becomes a tornado in Myrtle Beach

A video taken by a bystander captures the moment a waterspout came ashore in Myrtle Beach. (Allan Scott via Storyful|Brendan Delaney via Storyful)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. --
On top of flooding concerns, the remnants of Hurricane Florence come with the possibility of tornadoes. On Sunday, one tornado began as a waterspout off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

A video taken by a bystander captures the moment the waterspout came onto the beach near 2nd Avenue Pier. Another video shows the funnel from a distance. Brendan Delaney, who took the second video, noted it was near Broadway at the Beach.

RELATED: How hurricanes can lead to tornadoes

Ed Piotrowski, a meteorologist with local affiliate ABC15, confirmed that the waterspout came ashore and became a tornado just north of 21st Avenue.
