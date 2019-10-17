accuweather

What is a 'bomb cyclone' and what does it mean for this week's nor'easter?

You may have seen this week's nor'easter described as having the potential to bring "bombogenesis" or a "bomb cyclone."

Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours," according to NOAA. This extreme and rapid change in pressure forms a very strong storm, a so-called "bomb cyclone."

"Bomb cyclone" is not an official term. Meteorologists and scientists use "bombogenesis."

According to AccuWeather, these storms occur most commonly off the east coast and the most common recipe for it to form is "cold air along the land, warm air over the water."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinter stormnor'easterstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Eyes to the sky: The hunter's moon rises Sunday night
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at skate park
Great California ShakeOut: 10.7 million to participate in quake drill
30K SCE customers could lose power ahead of high winds
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
House passes bill to rename Pacoima post office after Ritchie Valens
Angelenos are slightly less happy than rest of country: Study
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Show More
Boxer Patrick Day, 27, dies of brain injuries days after knockout
Friends, family remember couple killed in West Covina crash
Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister
Valley residents voice concern during meeting on Saddle Ridge Fire
Man shot, wounded at Santa Monica pier, police say
More TOP STORIES News