WEATHER

What makes a storm a nor'easter?

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains the term and details how a nor'easter forms. (AccuWeather)

While many in the Northeast associate nor'easters with snow, winter is not the only time these storms can happen.

A nor'easter is a low pressure system that starts in the Southeast and intensifies as it moves to the Northeast, AccuWeather explains. Warm air from the system clashes with cold air as it moves to the northeast. They are called nor'easters because of the direction of the winds.

Nor'easters can cause crippling snow storms, heavy rain, gale force winds and beach erosion. They are strongest and most common between September and April.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormaccuweathersnowwinter storm
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News