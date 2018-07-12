WEATHER

What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?

EMBED </>More Videos

What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it? (AccuWeather)

New Yorkers will be able to catch one of the most unique sunset views on July 12-13 in Manhattan.

The weather phenomenon, known as Manhattanhenge, occurs when the sunset aligns perfectly with the street grid of Manhattan.

According to AccuWeather, the best places to view Manhattanhenge will be on 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets. Viewers will able to see the full sun on July 12 around 8:20 pm, and half of the sun on July 13 around 8:10 pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathernew yorkmanhattanhengesunset
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Wednesday
Flooding, debris and mud flows impact Cranston Fire burn areas
Rare summer rainfall, hail arrives in IE communities
Dangerous surf conditions expected for OC, LA beaches
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News