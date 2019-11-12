Weather

Why does the cold trigger tire pressure warning?

The fall and early winter is a critical time to check your car's tire pressure as the changing temperatures can affect your safety on the road.

"Remember, air is gas so it is influenced greatly by temperature," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. "A decrease in temperature during the fall and winter months will decrease the pressure in your tires."

As the winter breaks and we head towards summer, the opposite happens.

"Inversely, in the summertime and spring, it's the exact opposite," said Rayno. "An increase in temperature increases the pressure in your tires."

A lower air pressure means you need to fill up your tires. In some parts of the U.S., the difference between average summer and winter temperatures is as much as 50 degrees. This would result in a potential loss of about 5 psi as the chill settles in. This might not sound like a lot, but it's enough to sacrifice your handling, traction and durability of your tires, which is especially important during the winter months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherauto industryaccuweatherauto experiencewinterauto newsroad safety
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DACA rallies held in LA as Supreme Court hears arguments on program
Message in a bottle gets response 9 years later
$127K income needed to afford a home in LA County, report says
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Police officer wraps up last day at Don Antonio Lugo High School in Chino on high note: VIDEO
Possible threat against Palmdale high school being investigated
At least 8 USC student deaths during fall semester spark concerns
Show More
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Pit bull puppy recovering after lit on fire in New Jersey
LA's José Gómez elected 1st Hispanic to lead US Catholic bishops
Man: Slashing 'Baby Trump' was matter of good versus evil
Lights in the sky: SpaceX satellite launch creates celestial sight
More TOP STORIES News