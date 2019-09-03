hurricane dorian

Widespread destruction in Bahamas' Marsh Harbour after Hurricane Dorian: VIDEO

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas -- Aerial footage obtained exclusively by AccuWeather shows utter devastation in Marsh Harbour, one of the first places in the Bahamas ravaged by then-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

The footage showed badly damaged buildings, smaller structures reduced to piles of rubble and badly wind-damaged trees. Across the Bahamas, at least five deaths had been reported as of Tuesday afternoon.

Practically parking over the Bahamas for a day and a half, Dorian continued to pound away at the islands Tuesday in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals. At least five deaths were reported, with the full extent of the damage far from clear.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross began mobilizing to deal with the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the Bahamas.



Dorian's punishing winds and torrential rain battered the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000 and are known for their marinas, golf courses and all-inclusive resorts. The Grand Bahama airport was under 6 feet (2 meters) of water.

Bahamian officials received a "tremendous" number of calls from people in flooded homes, and desperate callers trying to find loved ones left messages with local radio stations.



