EMBED >More News Videos Malibu Canyon saw a rare snowfall on Saturday, just a week after seeing temperatures in the 80s.

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- You don't see this very often in Las Vegas: snow.The city that never shuts down had to briefly close both directions of Interstate 15 just south of town.Snow flurries were seen in nearby towns like Summerlin.The snowflakes didn't stick, but it's wet across most of the Las Vegas valley and a winter weather advisory is in effect.