Witness describes crane toppling onto Pasadena home amid strong winds: 'I heard boom, boom, boom'

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fierce Santa Ana winds left their mark in Pasadena, where residents were startled to find a crane set up for a video shoot had toppled onto a home.Residents spoke to Eyewitness News about the powerful sound as the crane crushed part of the two-story home, which rattled the neighborhood Tuesday night."I heard 'boom, boom, boom.' I thought it was part of the filming that they were doing, so I didn't bother to even come out or anything because we're used to filming around here" said resident Pamela Seine. "I was very scared because the last time we had the winds years ago, many of the trees went down across the road and it was very scary and we had no electricity or anything."The crane collapsed in the 3600 block of San Pasqual Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. AIR7 HD was over the scene and captured aerial footage of the crane resting on top of the home."I was kinda surprised they left it up, because it was really tall and the winds were blowing really strong," said resident Albert Lemus.No one was hurt in the incident, but there is extensive damage to the home and three residents were displaced.Cleanup is expected to last several days, according to officials.Meanwhile, at least one vehicle in Sierra Madre was crushed by a massive tree that fell near a home and stretched across the street."I was telling my wife this morning that the owners are probably thinking, 'Wow, if it went the other direction.' So yeah, I think it could have flattened a house pretty easy" Sierra Madre resident Joe Gorman said.Some businesses also suffered extensive wind-related damage overnight, and tents established for outdoor dining were pummeled by strong winds."People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,'' the National Weather Service said, regarding the mountain areas. "If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.''The Santa Anas are expected to die down Wednesday afternoon, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Leslie Lopez.