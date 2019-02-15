Woman dies in Corona flooding

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The strong storm that moved through Southern California caused a deadly overflow of the Prado Basin in Corona, killing one woman.Firefighters say nine people had to be rescued from the rushing water just after 5 a.m. Thursday.One of them, a woman, died at the hospital.Three dogs were also rescued from the rapidly rising waters.Also in Corona, a river of muddy water rushed down a roadway in front of the Glen Ivy RV Park. The street was blocked off. The area is prone to flooding, off the 15 Freeway and Temescal Canyon Road.