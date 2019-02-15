Weather

Woman dies in Corona flooding

EMBED <>More Videos

The strong storm that moved through Southern California caused a deadly overflow of the Prado Basin in Corona, killing one woman.

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The strong storm that moved through Southern California caused a deadly overflow of the Prado Basin in Corona, killing one woman.

Firefighters say nine people had to be rescued from the rushing water just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

One of them, a woman, died at the hospital.

Three dogs were also rescued from the rapidly rising waters.

Also in Corona, a river of muddy water rushed down a roadway in front of the Glen Ivy RV Park. The street was blocked off. The area is prone to flooding, off the 15 Freeway and Temescal Canyon Road.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercoronariverside countydrowningfloodingrain
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News