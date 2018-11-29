MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --Residents in Southern California burn areas are facing mudslides, debris flow and potential for flash flooding as rain falls across the region Thursday.
Steady and light rain began hitting Ventura and Los Angeles counties Wednesday night and extended into the following morning across the Southland. The rain is expected to last through the night and hit intermittently.
Fire-ravaged areas exposed by the Woolsey and Holy fires left residents stockpiling on sandbags to protect their homes. Their hard work appeared to pay off as heavy showers moved in.
The city of Malibu, which was devastated by the Woolsey Fire, urged its residents to plan ahead in case of evacuation orders. City officials also urged residents to check if their property is at risk for mudslides using a map released by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Shortly after 4 p.m., the city issued an alert about a mudslide reported on Cuthbert Road from Horizon Drive to Busch Drive in Malibu Park. Residents were urged to evacuate "immediately" in the area of Busch Drive to Phillip Avenue. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Along the city's coastline, waves filled with black soot were seen crashing against the sand.
Pepperdine University announced that classes will be canceled and offices will be closed on the Malibu campus for Thursday due to the rain and uncertain road conditions. All other campuses will remain open, the school said.
.@NWSLosAngeles radar shows heavy rain in #ThomasFire and #WoolseyFire burn areas; flash flood watches in effect https://t.co/6s6HzbnZ1W pic.twitter.com/1xqtDuLJYt— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 29, 2018
The rain prompted the closure of Decker Canyon Road (State Route 23) in both directions between Mulholland Road in Thousand Oaks and Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) in Malibu, Caltrans said. State Route 2 from Islip Saddle to west of Big Pines is also closed in Los Angeles County.
Here’s an early look at #TrabucoCreek. @OCpublicworks tells me MANDATORY evacs for Trabuco Creek area. They plan on putting k-rails on #TrabucoCanyon road and will shut down access to the road from the #RanchoSantaMargarita side. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/hgV8Lj8VWQ— Greg Lee (@abc7greg) November 29, 2018
The Orange County Sheriff's Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents of Trabuco Creek. Trabuco Canyon was closed at Rose Canyon and at Robinson Ranch Road.
The late fall storm turned Trabuco Creek into a raging river of debris and mud.
On Wednesday, voluntary evacuations in parts of the Lake Elsinore community became mandatory. The following schools in the area were closed Thursday: Rice Canyon Elementary, Withrow Elementary, Luiseño School and Terra Cotta Middle School. Lakeside High School is open because its location is away from the mandatory evacuation zones.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A.
State Route 38 is closed in both directions from Valley of the Falls Drive to Lake Williams Drive in San Bernardino County due to rock and debris flow.
UPDATE: State Route 38 is closed in both directions from Valley of the Falls Dr. to Lake Williams Dr. due to rock and debris flow. pic.twitter.com/Q8MMwu3ENw— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 29, 2018
The Holy Fire ripped through the area in August in a blaze that charred nearly 23,000 acres.
Sandbags and K-rails are in place, and officials said a warning will be sent out in the event of a mudslide.
For residents in burn areas, mudslide concerns are worrying. Last January, mudslides in the community of Montecito in Santa Barbara County destroyed more than 100 homes and killed 21 people.
