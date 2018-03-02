Wrightwood saw light snow flurries Friday, but nothing near the amount of snow the mountain community saw last year, when residents said snow was on the ground until mid-March.The resort community gets a boost in business whenever snow falls, but this winter has not been so generous."Hoping for snow, lots of snow -- it would be nice," said Wrightwood resident Teri McConnell.Mountain High Ski Resort got some fresh powder Friday, but in the last week the resort has only gotten about 7 inches of snow.Residents are hoping more of the white stuff will come down on Saturday.