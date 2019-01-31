WEATHER

Southern California storm: Zuma Beach closed in Malibu due to lightning

Rain cells are seen over parts of Southern California on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Zuma Beach was shut down Thursday morning due to lightning as the first in a series of storms moved into the Southland.

Los Angeles County lifeguards closed down the beach shortly before 9 a.m. Malibu city officials said other beaches are being monitored and may be closed depending on storm activity and direction.

Residents and visitors were urged to stay away from all beaches until the series of storms forecast for Thursday through Monday have passed through Malibu.

The leading edge of the storm began dropping rain in Ventura County and was moving down toward Los Angeles County.

Thursday's storm will be short but strong, with the heaviest rain expected in the afternoon. The rain will likely be wrapped by early Thursday evening.

