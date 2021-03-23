Easing of pandemic restrictions means couples can reschedule weddings, related businesses beginning to pick up

BURBANK (KABC) -- A lot of couples put their big weddings on hold because of the pandemic. But that planning is starting up again, as restrictions gradually ease.One couple is just days away from tying the knot and will celebrate at the popular Burbank spot, the Castaway."Yeah it's been crazy. We planned an entire wedding that was supposed to be on November 8th of 2020, and so we had to postpone that of course and ended up just cancelling altogether with the last spike," said bride-to-be Tamra Simpson.Now as restrictions loosen, the couple is ready to gather their most immediate family together to toast their nuptials."The process has just been a lot of emailing, a lot of calling, zooming," said Simpson. "But everyone's been really accessible during the whole process."During the pandemic, the number of marriage licenses dropped 90% in LA County compared to the year before.Civil ceremonies accounted for two-thirds of the marriage licenses issued... up from one-third in 2018 and 2019.Castaway's special events manager Arianna Garibo says that meant a lot of re-arranging and postponements."It was just an extremely tumultuous situation," said Garibo. 'Not having answers and really not knowing really what to tell our clients as to what we can accommodate for them."But the roller coaster of rescheduling has already begun. Like Castaway's management, photographer Karen Staley-Rosen is also fielding calls again."Absolutely, we're ready. We've been ready all year," said Staley-Rosen. "It's been stressful for all of them. For us, we just want to be there to accommodate them and make sure they can have anything that they want to have."