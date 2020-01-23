Business

Hollywood's WeedCon: Turning cannabis Into canna-business

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The buzz in Hollywood the next couple of days has nothing to do with celebrities and everything to do with marijuana.

The WeedCon Winter Wonderland has set up shop at 6021 Hollywood Blvd. through Thursday night.

"WeedCon is a high-end expo," said Petrie Alexandra Williams, the convention's CEO. "It is a way for us to educate the public about the cannabis products that are out there."

Roughly 1,000 people are expected to attend the expo on Wednesday and more than 1,500 on Thursday. No cannabis sales are allowed but legal consumption is.

WeedCon vendors focus on marijuana, edibles, equipment and other cannabis-related items.

It wraps up Thursday at 9 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshollywoodlos angelesmarijuana
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News