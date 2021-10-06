Aislinn Garza is the Houston area's only female high school head strength coach

HOUSTON, Texas -- Sharpstown High School's Aislinn Garza is believed to be the only female head strength and conditioning coach in the Houston area.But that wasn't always in the plans.She always liked spending time in the weight room, but only considered strength and conditioning as a career path when she got her master's in exercise physiology from Louisiana State University.Garza came to Sharpstown High School to coach the schools dance team, but added strength and conditioning to her list of duties when the school's football coach found out about Garza's certification in the field, as well as her experience with Olympic-style weightlifting.Garza says she recognizes the anomaly of being a female in a male-dominated profession, but takes pride in showing other women what's possible!