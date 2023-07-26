Must-have furniture and decor from West Elm

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Giving your bedroom an update comes with challenges. It needs to be the perfect blend of style, function, and comfort. West Elm has all of that and more. Below is a list of some of their bestsellers to help turn your bedroom into a chic and cozy oasis.

1. Mid-Century Bed

Say goodbye to metal bed frames with this sustainably sourced, delicately crafted Mid-Century Bed, packed with vintage charm and built to last you many good nights.

2. Mid-Century Closed Nightstand

This beautiful, rustic Mid-Century Night Stand is a West Elm staple and now comes with extra outlets. The perfect blend of vintage and modern furniture for your bedroom.

3. Mid-Century 8-Drawer Dresser

The spacious 8-drawer Dresser makes for a fashionable statement for any new home and even comes in three different yet complementary colors.

4. Mid-Century Bench

This chic, kiln-dried bench is a limited-time offer and would make for the best seating in the house with its sturdy contract-grade frame and comfortable linen weave.

5. Asymmetry Ceramic Table Lamp

Light your home with class. This Japanese-inspired asymmetrical ceramic lamp fits snugly into any space and comes in four harmonious finishes to fit all your furnishing needs.

6. Distressed Nadine Rug

Looking for a centerpiece for your living room, bedroom, or dining area? Look no further than this bestselling soft blend Nadine Rug, which can be customized to your rooming needs.

7. Reflections Matelasse Quilt & Shams

The sleeping set you deserve. This Matelasse Quilt and Shams set feels like a snug hug whether it's hot or cold outside.

8. European Flax Linen Sheet Set

You can take your pick with 22 different colors with West Elm's Flax Ninen Sheet, which is also best known for its cooling design and luxe, absorbent texture.

9. Modern Leather Round Hanging Mirror

This subtly-designed hanging mirror with a walnut finish is the perfect vanity piece for your newly-painted walls and even comes with a decorative leather strap and easy-to-install hardware.

