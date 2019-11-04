West Hills elementary school placed on lockdown as LAPD searches for stolen car suspect

An elementary school in West Hills placed on lockdown as a precaution Monday morning as a Los Angeles police SWAT team searched for a stolen-car suspect.

Students and staff at Hamlin Charter Academy, at 22627 Hamlin Street, were safe and L.A. School Police Department officers were on the campus, the agency said in a tweet at 9:45 a.m.

According to the LAPD, a citizen whose vehicle had been stolen tracked it down and called police. Officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect running away.

Multiple weapons were found inside the car, investigators said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countywest hillssearchstolen car
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passengers remain frustrated with LAX's new pickup system
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
CA sees increase in preterm births
Mother dies after Long Beach crash that killed son, husband
Sepulveda Basin cleanups continue as wildfire threat remains
VIDEO: NorCal transit worker rescues man from oncoming train
Apple commits $2.5 billion to combat Calif. housing crisis
Show More
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
Buffalo Wild Wings fires employees after alleged racist incident
Overturned big rig on WB 210 Fwy causes traffic snarl
210 Fwy shooting injures man in Irwindale
3 motorcyclists shot on 110 Freeway in Gardena, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News