West Hills elementary school placed on lockdown as LAPD searches for stolen car suspect

An elementary school in West Hills placed on lockdown as a precaution Monday morning as a Los Angeles police SWAT team searched for a stolen-car suspect.Students and staff at Hamlin Charter Academy, at 22627 Hamlin Street, were safe and L.A. School Police Department officers were on the campus, the agency said in a tweet at 9:45 a.m.According to the LAPD, a citizen whose vehicle had been stolen tracked it down and called police. Officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect running away.Multiple weapons were found inside the car, investigators said.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.