WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Startling surveillance video shows a violent crash at a West Hills intersection that caused a dog to be thrown from inside a truck involved in the incident.In the footage, the dog can be seen flying out of the passenger side window of that vehicle.Fortunately, the dog only suffered minor scrapes and was being cared for at a nearby business.The driver also suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.