Lockdown lifted at West Hills elementary school after LAPD apprehends stolen car suspect

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- An elementary school in West Hills was briefly placed on lockdown Monday morning as a Los Angeles police SWAT team searched for a stolen-car suspect in the area.

Students and staff at Hamlin Charter Academy, at 22627 Hamlin Street, were safe and L.A. School Police Department officers were on the campus, the agency said in a tweet at 9:45 a.m.

According to the LAPD, a citizen whose vehicle had been stolen tracked it down and called police. Officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect running away.

Multiple weapons were found inside the car, investigators said.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., School Police announced the suspect was in custody and the lockdown was lifted.
