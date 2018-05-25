Suspect in custody after violent robbery inside West Hollywood Best Buy

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
An arrest has been made in a violent robbery that took place inside a Best Buy store in West Hollywood on Monday.

Authorities confirmed Friday that a man was arrested on Tuesday for a separate robbery and was later connected to the violent incident inside the store.

Surveillance video shows a customer browsing through the electronics store when he's suddenly knocked to the ground and decked by a man who swipes his iPhone. The suspect then heads out the emergency exit.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Jeff Bishop said while the victim was rattled, he was fortunate he wasn't more seriously injured.

Before the robbery, store security tracked the man as he walked through the store and appeared more interested in other customers than the electronics products.
