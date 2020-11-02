Investigation underway after body found inside car at West Hollywood parking lot

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a body was discovered inside a parked car outside a grocery store in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The car was found parked at the Pavilions on Santa Monica and San Vicente Boulevards around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators are trying to figure out how that person died, but say the body could have been there for a while.

Officials also added that no form of identification was found on the body, which has since been taken to the coroner's office.
